POSTGAME: Alabama walks away with win, but has big issues to tend to

The Alabama Crimson Tide will walk away from Gainesville a winner, but must certainly feel defeated. Nick Saban and his top-ranked team took down the Florida Gators in the Week 3 matchup with a score of 31-29.

Overall, the team looked virtually unstoppable in the first quarter. It almost seemed unfair. Three touchdowns in the first quarter and some nearly lockdown defense made this game out of reach for Dan Mullen and the Gators.

However, the second quarter came and went and Alabama entered halftime with the same three touchdowns they had in the first half and only three, yes three (3), yards of offense.

The second half was more of the same, tired-looking play on both sides of the ball.

The defense couldn’t stop the run, and the offense couldn’t get the run going.

Bryce Young finished with 240 yards and three touchdowns on 22/35 passing.

Brian Robinson jr. did what he could on the ground, carrying the ball 15 times for 78 yards.

Emory Jones was the only Florida quarterback to enter the game, Anthony Richardson did not have his number called after re-aggravating a hamstring injury last week.

Jones went 18/28 for 195 yards and an interception. He also added 77 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown.

Malik Davis also punished the Crimson Tide on the ground with 86 yards and a touchdown.

There is not too much to praise Alabama on from this contest. Florida was a tough opponent heading into the game, and the team proved they are worthy of their high-ranking status and that they want to win.

Alabama will head back to Tuscaloosa 3-0 and prepare to take on Southern Miss in next week’s contest at home.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.