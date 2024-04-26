Postecoglou on Udogie, measuring success and the north London derby

Ange Postecoglou has been speaking to the media before Tottenham host north London rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

His players have embraced the "unusual" two-week break but are itching to play again after a heavy defeat last time out at Newcastle: "You prefer games, absolutely, especially at this time of year and particularly when a lot of football is happening and you are not involved. But we have tried to use the time as well as possible, trained hard and now we are looking forward to having a game."

He is not concerned the "really disappointing" performance at Newcastle will have a negative impact on this game: "It is not a reference point for Arsenal. The players have learned a hell of lot out of it but when playing such a big game, a derby, what has happened previously in the immediate past or further back is irrelevant."

On the injury to Destiny Udogie: "It is a disappointing one for Destiny and for ourselves as well. He has been a big part of our year. It was an unfortunate incident in training but the op has gone well so hopefully that gives him pre-season to get back into it."

However, Pedro Porro and Richarlison have both "trained all week" and will be available for selection.

Postecoglou is looking forward to a test against their title-challenging neighbours and then in subsequent games with Chelsea and Liverpool: "Every time you are out there, it is a chance to measure yourself. I have a fair idea of where we are at, the progress we have made and what we need to make."

He is relishing the chance to host a big game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: "This time of year you want to be playing for something. The games we are in will have something on them so I am looking forward to it. It is a chance to measure ourselves against teams we want to be challenging on a more consistent basis."

On whether this is the biggest game he has had as Spurs boss: "I take every game seriously and that is one thing I try to impress on this group. Always feel the next game is the biggest game, but I understand the context of the north London derby and what it means for supporters. It will be a tough game, it will have a bit of an edge and will be played in a great atmosphere."