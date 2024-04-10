Portland plays Golden State on home losing streak

Golden State Warriors (44-35, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (21-58, 14th in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Portland looks to end its five-game home losing streak with a win over Golden State.

The Trail Blazers are 8-41 against Western Conference opponents. Portland is 5-37 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Warriors are 24-25 in Western Conference play. Golden State ranks fourth in the NBA with 29.3 assists per game led by Stephen Curry averaging 5.1.

The Trail Blazers score 106.8 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 115.5 the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 14.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 11.7 per game the Trail Blazers allow.

The two teams match up for the fourth time this season. The Warriors defeated the Trail Blazers 126-106 in their last meeting on Dec. 24. Klay Thompson led the Warriors with 28 points, and Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deandre Ayton is averaging 16.7 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Dalano Banton is averaging 20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and five assists over the past 10 games.

Curry is averaging 26.4 points and 5.1 assists for the Warriors. Thompson is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 2-8, averaging 101.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 115.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (elbow), Matisse Thybulle: out (ankle), Jerami Grant: out (hamstring), Toumani Camara: out for season (rib), Shaedon Sharpe: out (abdomen), Robert Williams III: out for season (knee).

Warriors: Dario Saric: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.