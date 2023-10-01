Portage high school scores | Sept. 30: Jack Pincoe sparks Streetsboro boys soccer victory

Jack Pincoe scored the lone goal in Streetsboro boys soccer's 1-0 Metro Athletic Conference win over host Coventry. With their win, the Rockets clinched the third seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament.

In the opening round, No. 3 Streetsboro will host No. 6 Springfield, No. 4 Field will host No. 5 Coventry and No. 7 Ravenna will visit No. 2 Cloverleaf. In the lone match not featuring a Portage County team, top-seeded Norton will host No. 8 Woodridge.

Southeast 5, Waterloo 1

The Pirates bounced back from a Thursday loss with a strong road performance, led by two Gavin Bertka goals. Danny Allen, Blake Dillner and Trevor Gump added a goal apiece for Southeast.

Twinsburg 4, Aurora 1

The Greenmen fell despite a goal from Owen Peckinpaugh assisted by Colin Dockman.

Girls Soccer

Waterloo 2, Southeast 0

Sophia Wood had 14 saves for the Vikings (7-5-1) Saturday. Olivia Boyle and Mya Bennett had a goal apiece while Sydney Jackson and Kaylee Webb added an assist each for Waterloo.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Portage County roundups and scores from Sept. 30, 2023