Portage high school scores | Sept. 30: Jack Pincoe sparks Streetsboro boys soccer victory

Jonah Rosenblum, Ravenna Record-Courier
Jack Pincoe has been a major factor for Streetsboro boys soccer, whether in the net or scoring the lone goal of the game against Coventry Saturday afternoon.

Jack Pincoe scored the lone goal in Streetsboro boys soccer's 1-0 Metro Athletic Conference win over host Coventry. With their win, the Rockets clinched the third seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament.

In the opening round, No. 3 Streetsboro will host No. 6 Springfield, No. 4 Field will host No. 5 Coventry and No. 7 Ravenna will visit No. 2 Cloverleaf. In the lone match not featuring a Portage County team, top-seeded Norton will host No. 8 Woodridge.

Southeast 5, Waterloo 1

The Pirates bounced back from a Thursday loss with a strong road performance, led by two Gavin Bertka goals. Danny Allen, Blake Dillner and Trevor Gump added a goal apiece for Southeast.

Twinsburg 4, Aurora 1

The Greenmen fell despite a goal from Owen Peckinpaugh assisted by Colin Dockman.

Girls Soccer

Waterloo 2, Southeast 0

Sophia Wood had 14 saves for the Vikings (7-5-1) Saturday. Olivia Boyle and Mya Bennett had a goal apiece while Sydney Jackson and Kaylee Webb added an assist each for Waterloo.

