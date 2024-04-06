Popular race track in Wisconsin to shut down following season’s end

WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular race track known for exciting side-by-side racing will be sitting down following the end of the season.

According to its social media, State Park Speedway in Wausau held a preseason drivers meeting on Thursday. During the meeting, an announcement was made that the Wimmer Family, the track’s owners, would step down following the season’s end.

‘Employees have lost faith’: Vote of No Confidence against UW Oshkosh Chancellor

“While this track and racing have always been incredibly important to Ron and Scott Wimmer and their families, it is time to end their chapter at the track,” said speedway officials.

Despite the dull news, State Park Speedway says they’re committed to making this the best season yet by featuring heightened pursues, fan specials, and more as the Wimmers take a final lap around the track.

Additionally, it cannot be said with 100% certainty, but it’s reported State Park Speedway will no longer exist as a racetrack past this year.

“We thank all of you for your continued support throughout the years and hope you will celebrate and help us say goodbye all season long,” concluded officials.

Cellcom Green Bay Marathon: 25th annual event will be its last

Scott Wimmer raced professionally in three of NASCAR’s top series and carved himself a nice career in the Nationwide Series from 2000 to 2010. Wimmer raced in NASCAR’s top series for a few years but struggled to find any consistency. He did, however, take third in the Daytona 500 in 2004 in his rookie season.

That race was famously won by Dale Earnhardt Jr. exactly six years to the day after his father Dale Earnhardt Sr. won his first and only Daytona 500 in 1998.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.