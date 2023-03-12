POLL: Which offensive free agents should the Falcons sign?
With approximately $62.9 million available, the Atlanta Falcons will head into free agency trailing only the Chicago Bears in terms of total cap space. This allows Atlanta to fill multiple needs on both sides of the ball ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.
Starting on the offensive side, which free agents would you like to see the team target this offseason? Choose up to three players in our latest Falcons fan poll.
