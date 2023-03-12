POLL: Which offensive free agents should the Falcons sign?

With approximately $62.9 million available, the Atlanta Falcons will head into free agency trailing only the Chicago Bears in terms of total cap space. This allows Atlanta to fill multiple needs on both sides of the ball ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Starting on the offensive side, which free agents would you like to see the team target this offseason? Choose up to three players in our latest Falcons fan poll.

Related

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson recruits CB Darius Slay to Atlanta 13 cap casualties the Falcons could target in free agency Where do the Falcons pick in each round of the 2023 NFL draft? 2023 NFL mock draft: Pre-free agency first-round projections featuring QB trades Poll Results: Should the Falcons draft a quarterback?

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire