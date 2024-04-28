Poll: How do you grade the Browns’ pick of Jowon Briggs from UC

The 2024 NFL draft wrapped up for the Cleveland Browns with their second selection of the seventh round, Jowon Briggs from Cincinnati. It was the second time Cleveland drafted a defensive tackle in this class after taking Ohio State’s Michael Hall Jr. in the second round.

But Briggs is a different type of defensive tackle as a bigger-bodied player known for shutting down the middle in the running game. Briggs does a great job absorbing blocking and churning the line, but his impact as a pass rusher is minimal.

For his size, Briggs has good lateral quickness and can chase down ball carriers. He does many of the same things Siaki Ika does, so I’m not entirely sure why he was picked unless Ika is on his way out. Either way, this is added competition to one of the deepest parts of this roster.

How do you grade the selection of Jowon Briggs from Cincinnati?

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire