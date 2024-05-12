Poll: Which Dade high school athlete should be the Miami Herald’s Player of the Week? (May 12)

Miami-Dade County’s best continued to deliver clutch performances in multiple sports last week as we approach the conclusion of the 2023-24 high school sports season.

This week, we continue a weekly feature where we ask you to vote for the best performer of the week in Dade County high school sports.

Below is a look at the five candidates from last week’s action. Take our poll below to cast your vote. The poll will be open until Thursday, May 16, around 10 p.m.

You may vote as often as you like until then.

Here are the candidates from last week’s events:

▪ Jeuri La Rosa, Mater Lakes, baseball: La Rosa went a combined 5 for 6 with four doubles, six runs scored, two RBI in playoff wins over Miami Springs and Sunset to advance the Bears to the regional finals for the second time in four seasons. He also pitched six innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, and struck out two against Sunset.

▪ Serena Gillen, Florida Christian, softball: Gillen pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run on three walks and five hits while striking out seven to lead the Patriots to a 3-2 win over AIE Charter in a Region 4-2A quarterfinal.

▪ Ava Stevens, Somerset Silver Palms, softball: Stevens struck out 15 and gave up four hits over six innings to lead the Stallions to a 10-0 win over Delray American Heritage.

▪ Ashley Alvarado, Palmetto, flag football: Alvarado returned an interception for a touchdown and made a key pass breakup to prevent an extra point that would prove the difference in a 26-25 win over Lennard in the Class 2A state championship game. It was the first state title for the Panthers and any team from Miami-Dade County.

▪ Morrison Hadad, Belen Jesuit, boys’ volleyball: Hadad had 17 kills and 10 digs and 4 blocks to lead the Wolverines over True North.