How the points were scored: Notre Dame 21, Duke 14

Scoring: No. 11 Notre Dame football vs. No. 17 Duke

Sept. 30, 2023

Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

Notre Dame 7 3 3 8 ― 21 Duke 0 0 7 7 ― 14

FIRST QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 7, Duke 0

Score: Audric Estime 6-yard run at 11:00 (Spencer Shrader kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 82 yards, 3:57 elapsed after opening kickoff

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame came out firing as QB Sam Hartman hit tight end Mitchell Evans for 28 yards up the middle on the second play from scrimmage. But it was running back Jeremiyah Love who really set the tone, taking a direct snap on fourth-and-4 and advancing 34 yards to the Duke 13 on a fake punt.

SECOND QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 10, Duke 0

Score: Shrader 35-yard field goal at 14:56

Drive: Four plays, minus-4 yards, 1:33 elapsed after ND interception

Keys to the drive: Irish cornerback Xavier Watts intercepts Duke QB Riley Leonard and returns it to the Blue Devils' 13 yard-line. Notre Dame goes backward from there with a false start penalty and sack of Hartman.

THIRD QUARTER

▶ Notre Dame 13, Duke 0

Score: Shrader 45-yard field goal at 9:17

Drive: Ten plays, 43 yards, 4:45 elapsed after Duke punt

Keys to the drive: Irish dodge a bullet when Ramon Henderson jumps on Chris Tyree's fumbled punt return to retain possession. Tyree makes amends with a 22-yard yard reception. It's Hartman's legs that keep the drive going with a 4-yard scramble on third-and-6 followed by a 7-yard first down run on fourth-and-2. A delay of game penalty pushes Shrader FG attempt back 5-yards. Notre Dame dinged for eight penalties for 45 yards. Duke has yet to make a penalty.

▶ Notre Dame 13, Duke 7

Score: Jordan Waters 1-yard run at 3:36 (Todd Pelino kick)

Drive: Eleven plays, 75 yards, 5:41 elapsed after ND kickoff

Keys to the drive: Jaquez Moore busts a 34 run, flipping the field to the ND 29. Three plays later, Leonard connects for 7 yards to Sahmir Hagans on fourth-and-1 to the ND13. Moore sets up the score with a 12-yard run to the ND 1.

FOURTH QUARTER

▶ Duke 14, Notre Dame 13

Score: Moore 3-yard pass from Leonard at 9:17 (Pelino kick)

Drive: Eight plays, 80 yards, 4:27 elapsed after ND punt

Keys to the drive: Notre Dame caught a bad break when a punt first ruled out of bounds at the 1-yard line was overturned as a touchback. Leonard hits Moore for 26 yards and then runs for 33 yards to the ND 17. Drive aided by a personal foul targeting penalty on Irish linebacker Jordan Botelho.

▶ Notre Dame 21, Duke 14

Score: Estime 30-yard run at 0:31 (Rico Flores Jr. pass from Hartman)

Drive: Ten plays, 95 yards, 2:04 elapsed after Duke punt.

Keys to the drive: After a false start to start the drive inside its own 5-yard line, Hartman avoided a potential safety and Flores drew a pass-interference call to get the Irish going. Hartman then connected on passes of 19 and 24 yards. Facing a fourth-and-16 with 0:51 left, Hartman scrambled for 17 yards and a first down to keep the Irish alive. Two plays later, Estime settled the score.

Officials

Referee Donald Kahler, Umpire Mark Wilson, Head Linesman Michael Kelley, Line Judge Tim Graham, Back Judge Ryan Wingers, Field Judge Wayne Rundell, Side Judge Aaron Houchuli, Replay Official Rusty Acree

Game particulars

Weather: Sunny and 71 degrees, no wind.

Attendance: 40,768 (Wallace Wade Stadium sellout)

