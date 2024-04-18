PODCAST: Texas Tech P Austin McNamara talks NFL draft prep, Cardinals local pro day

This edition of the show has a special guest. Austin McNamara, punter for the last five seasons at Texas Tech, joined me on the show.

McNamara, the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, played high school ball in Gilbert at Highland High School.

He talks about his career at Texas Tech, preparing for the NFL draft, his plans for the draft and he explains how his day with the Arizona Cardinals went, as he participated in the team’s local pro day last week.

Enjoy the show!

Nov 18, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders senior punter Austin McNamara (31) with head coach Joey McGuire and wife Debbie before the game against the Central Florida Knights at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

