Podcast: Former Georgia TE Orson Charles talks Dawgs ahead of UGA vs Ball State

Host J.C. Shelton is joined by former Georgia football tight end Orson Charles!

Your friends at UGA Football Live and UGA Wire present your one-stop-shop podcast for all things Georgia football: “UGA Football Live with J.C. Shelton.”

Streaming on Youtube as a part of The Pulse Sports Network or, listen wherever you get your podcasts.

Stats, analysis and interviews with some Georgia greats. We are here throughout the 2023 season to keep you up to speed on UGA football.

Charles was an All-SEC selection in 2011 and went on to play seven years in the NFL.

Charles joins J.C. ahead of Georgia’s Week 2 matchup against Ball State to talk about how the tight end position has changed, Brock Bowers and the time he broke Florida’s national championship trophy.

Watch here, on YouTube

Listen here, on Spotify:

Make sure to subscribe, rate and review! And check out one of our latest offseason episodes with former Georgia Bulldog Aaron Murray:

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire