Pocono Raceway nominated for USA Today’s Best NASCAR Track

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Topping business and consumer news on Thursday, the Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Monroe County needs your vote.

The Tricky Triangle has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards. It is part of USA Today’s Best Nascar Track Contest.

The 2.5-mile-long track is an ultra-wide superspeedway and the nominees were submitted by a panel of experts.

You can vote once a day on USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice website.

