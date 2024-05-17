Pochettino hopes Chelsea winning run can be springboard for next season

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea have had a strong finish to the Premier League season (Oli SCARFF)

Mauricio Pochettino has welcomed the apparent backing of Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, saying the team's strong finish to the season can be a springboard for future success.

Boehly spoke this week about the importance of patience in football, seemingly indicating his support for Argentine manager Pochettino, with Chelsea on the brink of a return to Europe following a four-game winning run.

Pochettino, in his first season at Stamford Bridge, has come under intense pressure during a difficult campaign.

But a point at home to Bournemouth on the final day of the Premier League season would secure a sixth-placed finish, which would mean entry into either the Europa League or the Conference League, depending on the outcome of the FA Cup Final on May 25.

A victory could catapult the team above Tottenham and into fifth if Spurs lose.

But Pochettino, 52, is looking beyond the end of the current campaign after encouraging signs from Boehly.

"It's important to have the backing of the owners," Pochettino told his pre-match press conference on Friday.

"We know very well that coaches, we are judged on results in a very short period," he added.

"Football is a very dynamic sport, anything can change. But we are working to plan the strategy for summer and pre-season, then to start (next) season in the best condition.

"The way we are finishing the season, I am happy. To finish in this way gives us the hope to start strong next season, with the capacity from the beginning of the season to have the possibility to fight for big things."

Since being hammered 5-0 by Arsenal on April 23, Chelsea have recovered to find their best form of Pochettino's tenure, fighting back to draw 2-2 with Champions League-bound Aston Villa four days later before embarking on their winning run.

