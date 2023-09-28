Playoff races heat up at midpoint of Section V's football season: Top games for Week 5

As we all know, time not only marches on but can also fly.

It's hard to believe the regular season in Section V football is at the halfway mark.

It may be a little short of code red territory when it comes to the sectional playoff races, but it's time to peek at the unofficial standings.

There are only two true playoff races in 11-man Section V football and the chase in Class A has the most potential for drama.

In that class, 15 teams are taking aim at one of the group's eight sectional playoff spots. There is little room to stumble.

To a degree, strength of schedule is a larger influence than number of wins. Irondequoit is undefeated going into Week 5 but is in the No. 7 slot. Brighton is 12th after defeating two winless teams, Wilson/Early College and Eastridge, and losing to No. 8 Brockport (1-3) and undefeated No. 2 Victor.

There are more twists and turns to come, possibly beginning this weekend among the games to keep an eye on during the fifth block of matchups:

Friday

Hilton (4-0) at Webster Schroeder (3-1), 7 p.m.

This is what is called a crossover game since Hilton is in Class AA, Webster Schroeder in Class A. The winner of the Cadets versus Warriors matchup could really benefit because of the potential for either team to bounce back and finish the regular season with a strong record.

Joking of course, we will bring attention to Hilton senior running back Robert Lowry scoring "only" one touchdown last week against Penfield. Lowry has 10 this season after scoring three in each of Hilton's first three games. Th Cadets may be becoming a little more difficult to stop, after senior quarterback Colton Thorp completed 10 of 15 throws for 165 yards with a touchdown against Penfield. Braydon Pike and John DiBattisto appear to be effective linebackers, active and tackling anyone carrying a ball.

Webster Schroeder is coming off a runaway win over Webster Thomas in the "Webster Bowl." Their offense appears to be back on track after scoring five of team's six touchdowns. Tyler Washington and Anthony DeRosa caught a touchdown pass from Drew Hilfiker and DeRosa, Jack Simpson and Kalin Watkins provided touchdown runs. The defense should also be talked about after allowing just seven points and scoring on an interception return by Gavin Horton.

Brighton (2-2) at Webster Thomas (2-2), 7 p.m.

Both the Brighton Bruins and Webster Thomas Titans hope to bounce back. The Thomas defense should know what's coming. Stopping what's coming could be a different story. Brighton can run the ball effectively with Gavin Parks and quarterback Tyler Martinovich.

Afew of the key players in the Webster Thomas offense have yet to reach their senior year, including junior quarterback Levi Kulik. The good news for the Titans offense is that a chunk of the touchdowns are spread among different players. That could be a challenge for a defense to stop. But the results can be inconsistent if backs and receivers fail to deliver on cue.

Attica/Alexander (4-0) at LeRoy (4-0), 7 p.m.

Attica/Alexander is in the No. 1 slot for the Section V football Class C playoff field. A/A has won in runaway fashion, by controlling the game (28-6 over Lyons/Sodus) and one-score games (16-12, Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw and 21-18, East Rochester/Gananda). Running back Landyn Thomas and linebacker Clayton Bezon are candidates to make the 2023 Democrat and Chronicle All-Greater Rochester Small School Football Team.

LeRoy is tied with Attica/Alexander in the Class C sectional standings. The Oatkan Knights have more double-digit wins, including against East Rochester/Gananda (50-34). Their win over Letchworth/Perry/Warsaw also was a one-score game, 12-7. Just like Attica/Alexander, the Oatkan Knights like to go with their running game. Tony Piazza scored four touchdowns last week while gaining 219 yards on just 19 carries against East Rochester/Gananda. Drew Strollo came close to 100 rushing yards also. Does Attica/Alexander or LeRoy risk putting the ball in the air? Would that make sense to do so?

York/Pavilion (3-1) at Avon (3-1), 7 p.m.

Avon and York/Pavilion are No. 3 and No. 2 respectively, in the Class D standings. This is more about positioning, since there are just six teams in the class.

York/Pavilion defeated still No. 1 Canisteo-Greenwood 13-12 last week. Sophomore quarterback Parker Bonefede completes about half of his 20 pass attempts and has six touchdown passes this season. York/Pavilion's Joe Bauer is another player who usually is in the middle of the action.

Avon has a three-game winning streak after following up a 13-6 win over defending sectional champion Oakfield-Alabama/Elba with a runaway win last week over Geneseo/Mount Morris. The team's offense revolves around the one-two ballcarrying punches made by Chris Thompson and Wesley Farley.

Irondequoit (4-0) at Victor (4-0), 7 p.m.

This is a show-me game in Class A for the Irondequoit Eagles, who deserve credit for their business-like wins over Greece Athena (0-4), Wilson/Early College (0-4), Brockport (1-3) and Eastridge (0-4). Victor is considered a serious contender to win the Section V Class A championship.

The Eagles' touchdowns and yardage production is spread out with Taiden Makubire at quarterback. Jordan Nolan, Myles Wynn, Cam Freeman and Makubire all crossed the goal line against rival Eastridge last week. The key matchup might be the Victor offense with versatile Adam Ruffalo versus the Irondequoit defense led by Cameron Freeman and Serah Hall.

Saturday

Geneva (3-1) at Honeoye Falls-Lima (2-2), 1:30 p.m.

@HFLfball 49 Verdis 12. Avery went 7/7 on PATs and had her first ever kick off. The team is 2-1 and just getting this train rolling. 💛🖤🏈 pic.twitter.com/ukHlpDp0ug — Renea Rennoldson (@RRennoldson) September 23, 2023

Just like that, Honeoye Falls-Lima is back. The Cougars are on their feet again in Class B with a two-game winning streak following their 0-2 start. Ben Cook scored two touchdowns last week against Vertus. The HF-L offense travels through the air with senior quarterback Matthew Meacham. One of Cook's touchdowns was as a receiver.

This is another chance for Geneva to get an attention-grabbing win. The Panthers fell 24-12 to Wayne last week in Geneva. A game at HF-L seems to be a tougher challenge. Geneva's offense seems to go through 6 foot-3 inch, 170-pound quarterback Rey DeJesus and 160-pound running back Quadere Lawson. Both seniors and other offensive teammates could get loose against the HF-L defense. Can the Panthers defense stop the HF-L offense?

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Section V football playoff races heat up at midpoint of 2023 season