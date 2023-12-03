Who is playing in the college football bowl games? College Football Playoff, bowl TV schedule

The 2023-24 college football bowl game season is here and the schedule is rolling out on ESPN with the College Football Playoff announcement show beginning at 10 a.m. MST (noon EST).

The show will release the matchups for the two national semifinal games of the College Football Playoff, with the bowl bids for the other bowls being announced as they are available throughout the day on the network.

Here is the schedule for this year's bowl games that will be updated throughout the day:

College football bowl schedule (all times EST):

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024

No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 Alabama in College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl | Pasadena, California | 5 p.m. | ESPN

No. 2 Washington vs. No. 3 Texas in College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl | New Orleans, Louisiana | 8:45 p.m. | ESPN

