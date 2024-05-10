All the players attending the Bucs’ 2024 rookie minicamp

The Buccaneers’ 2024 rookie class arrived for minicamp, which is the first time any of these players will suit up in Bucs gear. It is also an opportunity for the undrafted free agents and tryout players to make enough of an impression to make it to and through training camp.

The headliners of the rookie class are still the Bucs’ 2024 draft class:

Among the minicamp attendees includes an undrafted free agent class whose signings the Bucs have yet to formally announce. The rest are invited tryout players and a handful of veterans looking for a roster shot. The complete list of attendees includes (from Fox Sports’ Greg Auman):

Here are 15 confirmed undrafted rookies signing with the Bucs. Could be one more: QB Zack Annexstad, Illinois State

RB D.J. Williams, Arizona

WR Kam Johnson, Barton

WR Latreal Jones, Southern Miss

G Xavier Delgado, Missouri

C Avery Jones, Auburn

DT Judge Culpepper, Toledo

OLB… — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 28, 2024

These lists are fluid, but here are the players reported so far to be at Bucs rookie minicamp on tryout contracts this weekend. (There should be many more) Rookies

Rutgers DT Mayan Ahanotu

UNC DB Don Chapman

Houston C Jack Freeman

Nebraska RB Anthony Grant

Samford QB Michael… — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 8, 2024

More names to add to Bucs rookie minicamp as tryout players: Tulane K Valentino Ambrosio

Incarnate Word WR Caleb Chapman

East Carolina LB B.J. Davis

Kentucky RB Ramon Jefferson

UCF OL Lokahi Pauole

Lafayette LB Billy Shaeffer

Texas State OL Brey Walker https://t.co/XZAgo0heIf — Greg Auman (@gregauman) May 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire