All the players attending the Bucs’ 2024 rookie minicamp
The Buccaneers’ 2024 rookie class arrived for minicamp, which is the first time any of these players will suit up in Bucs gear. It is also an opportunity for the undrafted free agents and tryout players to make enough of an impression to make it to and through training camp.
The headliners of the rookie class are still the Bucs’ 2024 draft class:
Among the minicamp attendees includes an undrafted free agent class whose signings the Bucs have yet to formally announce. The rest are invited tryout players and a handful of veterans looking for a roster shot. The complete list of attendees includes (from Fox Sports’ Greg Auman):
Here are 15 confirmed undrafted rookies signing with the Bucs. Could be one more:
QB Zack Annexstad, Illinois State
RB D.J. Williams, Arizona
WR Kam Johnson, Barton
WR Latreal Jones, Southern Miss
G Xavier Delgado, Missouri
C Avery Jones, Auburn
DT Judge Culpepper, Toledo
These lists are fluid, but here are the players reported so far to be at Bucs rookie minicamp on tryout contracts this weekend. (There should be many more)
Rookies
Rutgers DT Mayan Ahanotu
UNC DB Don Chapman
Houston C Jack Freeman
Nebraska RB Anthony Grant
More names to add to Bucs rookie minicamp as tryout players:
Tulane K Valentino Ambrosio
Incarnate Word WR Caleb Chapman
East Carolina LB B.J. Davis
Kentucky RB Ramon Jefferson
UCF OL Lokahi Pauole
Lafayette LB Billy Shaeffer
Texas State OL Brey Walker https://t.co/XZAgo0heIf
