Plaschke: Justin Turner's act of selfishness leaves stain on Dodgers' championship moment

Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner holds the World Series while standing next to his wife, Kourtney Pogue, on the field after Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

In the interest of public safety, millions of Americans who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 have voluntarily isolated themselves from friends and family for two long and lonely weeks.

Justin Turner wouldn’t quarantine for two hours.

In the interest of common sense, millions of other Americans have been purposely absent for many deeply personal events, canceling weddings, postponing funerals, missing births.

Justin Turner wouldn’t skip a trophy celebration.

And so one of the greatest team accomplishments in the history of Los Angeles sports has been marred by a singular act of selfishness, the divine tinged with disappointment, a lovable leader now bathed in disillusionment.

In his seven years as a Dodger, the red-bearded Turner has become everybody’s favorite hometown kid. He’s like an embraceable stuffed animal with real teeth. He’s shaggy, tough, resilient, kind, charitable, the player who gives an autographed ball to the nightly honored veteran, the player who began this abbreviated season warning teammates about their pandemic responsibility.

Who would have thought he could be so irresponsible?

The facts: Turner was removed from the Dodgers’ 3-1 World Series clinching victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the eighth inning Tuesday night upon being notified of a positive test for COVID-19.

The friction: About an hour after the final pitch, Turner ended his brief isolation in a stadium doctor’s office to return to the field to hug his teammates and their families while wearing a mask. Then he plopped down on the grass and removed his mask for a team photo. He was soon joined on the ground by Manager Dave Roberts, a cancer survivor who was also not wearing a mask. Turner then strolled around the infield without a mask before posing for a photo with the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Turner was approached by a member of Major League Baseball’s security detail, but he refused to leave. He knew he potentially could be exposing the virus to dozens of others including wives and children and at least one pregnant woman, yet he still insisted on staying.

As someone who suffered with the COVID-19 virus a couple of months ago, this columnist can attest that transmission is a dangerous act, infection is a big deal, and anyone who would willingly risk either is just wrong.

So what should have been a triumphant Los Angeles moment has been shaded in shame. What should have been a moment of elation has been transformed into a portrait of edginess. The third-base cornerstone of the Dodgers’ first championship in 32 years has botched his last play.

If you’re keeping track at home, the Dodgers’ celebration is scored an E-5.

View photos Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, bottom center, poses for a team photo following the team's World Series championship victory Tuesday. (Ronald Martinez / Getty Images) More

“We are the champions … we’re just not the most responsible champions,” said Anne Rimoin, a lifelong Dodger fan who is a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Health and an expert in emerging infectious diseases.

Rimoin said she understands Turner’s desire to join his long-suffering teammates in partying like it was 1988. And who wouldn’t? This is a player whose first baseball memory was watching Kirk Gibson’s home run with his grandfather in Lakewood. He was signed by Ned Colletti off the scrap heap in 2014. He appreciates and deserves this title as much as anybody.

But for the sake of all collateral damage he might have caused, nobody deserved to have him come back outside.

“Everybody wants to celebrate, that’s all very important, but leaving isolation to go back on the field, that shows you how much human beings struggle to do the right thing,” she said. “He really didn’t do the right thing here. At the end of the day, he let his fans down.”

Should MLB have stopped him? Sure, officials should have escorted him from the stadium premises immediately after he tested positive upon threat of forfeit. But once they let him stay, even in that isolated room, there was no holding him back, and league security tried.

Story continues