Football is back! Bet $1 on any game today and get $100 FREE*

Two things have changed this NFL preseason.

First, the preseason has gone from four games to three. It's hard to figure out how coaches will play the different schedule, mostly because it doesn't seem like they know the best method themselves.

Also, there's the Sean McVay factor.

Since McVay decided the preseason was absolutely worthless, and other coaches have followed his lead. McVay started sitting every key player the entire preseason, believing that the risk of injury wasn't worth it. It's not like teams don't practice all of August and in a controlled environment to limit injuries. They see and evaluate players there. There was no preseason in 2020, and in 2021 it seems more teams than ever are blowing off the preseason. At times it seems the only thing to handicap is what coaches say about who will play. We're seeing much bigger line moves than we'll ever see in the regular season due to the weirdness.

There are four games on Friday night, with lines on each at BetMGM, and who knows what we'll see.

The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions are sitting starters in their matchup. Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin hasn't said if starters will play against the Carolina Panthers, who plan to give their starters a long look. The Philadelphia Eagles, who have been terrible this preseason, haven't divulged their plan for the New York Jets, who plan to play starters for a half or less. The Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs have old-school coaches who see value in the preseason; starters will play for both teams Friday night.

That's the rundown of how teams are approaching the third and final preseason game. Maybe there's an angle in there somewhere.

OK, so what are the preseason lines?

Ah, yes. From BetMGM:

Colts (-2) vs. Lions

Eagles vs. Jets (-5.5)

Steelers vs. Panthers (-3.5)

Vikings vs. Chiefs (-4.5)

If there's an angle maybe it's the Vikings, because Mike Zimmer wants to win in the preseason more than any coach outside of John Harbaugh. Zimmer was upset the Vikings lost while sitting starters in the first preseason game, and the Vikings lost a close second game too. A coach with a 20-7 career preseason record isn't going to want to go 0-3.

Another bet: Panthers -3.5. We're betting the Steelers play a lot more backups than Carolina.

