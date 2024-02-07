PJ Washington: Four trade destinations that make sense

The Charlotte Hornets have been underwhelming this season, failing to contend for a Play-In Tournament spot and seemingly taking steps backward. With Michael Jordan transitioning into a minority owner role and Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall starting to put their fingerprints on their franchise, the Hornets might want to start moving players not deemed part of their future.

With the Hornets trading Terry Rozier and focusing on LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams, roster uncertainty prevails. PJ Washington, who signed to a $48 million deal, might be movable as performance has dipped a bit this season, with a fluctuating role amid team personnel changes. Washington is only 25 years old and is under contract for the next few seasons so he could be a player a team takes a flier on. Additionally, Washington’s contract is front-loaded and its cap hit descends to $14,152,174 in the final year.

Let’s take a look at four possible destinations for him.

The New York Knicks have been actively scouring the market for someone to flip Evan Fournier‘s contract for. League speculation was that Quentin Grimes was being attached as a deal-sweetener. However, recent reports rebuff how open the Knicks are to dealing Grimes. Fournier holds a team option for $19,000,000 next season, which the Hornets could decline and gain cap flexibility or use his salary as a filler for an offseason trade.

Since trading Immanuel Quickley as part of the OG Anunoby trade, the Knicks have had the second-worst scoring bench unit in the league, having only scored 453 points in 18 games, averaging only 25.2 bench points per game. Acquiring Washington would allow the Knicks to have a solid four playing spot-starter minutes until Julius Randle returns from injury. Then, once both Randle and Mitchell Robinson return, the Knicks bench unit could be Josh Hart, PJ Washington, and Isaiah Hartenstein behind Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, Anunoby, Randle, and Robinson.

Yahoo Sports reports that the Knicks are eyeing Washington while considering their options. They seem keener on Bruce Brown, but the Raptors seek a first-round pick in return. The Knicks are only keen on trading Grimes if it’s for a significant upgrade as they recently rejected Dallas’ attempt to trade for him.

Near the beginning of the new year, Chris Fedor reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers coveted PJ Washington. Also according to Fedor,Isaac Okoro is the most likely Cavalier to get traded. The Hornets struggle with defense and have been the worst defensive team all season. Okoro has been stellar there, arguably playing at an All-Defense team level, and has become efficient from three, albeit on limited attempts.

Cleveland could package Dean Wade, Okoro, and a salary-filler like Damian Jones with several second-round picks. The Hornets more than likely want a first-round pick attached to any deal for Washington, and they probably would rather have one of LeVert or Strus.

