Pittsburgh Steelers host 2 special teamers for tryouts

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Pittsburgh Steelers hosted two special teamers for tryouts on Tuesday.

Former Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman was signed as an undrafted free agent out of The Ohio State University in April. He was released from the Bengals practice squad in October.

Rex Sunahara, a product of West Virginia, is a 6-foot-6 long snapper who spent the 2021 offseason with the Miami Dolphins.

