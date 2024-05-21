Pittsburgh-area police officers, Special Olympics athletes kick off torch run at PNC Park

Pittsburgh-area law enforcement officers and athletes came together Tuesday morning for the 13th annual Special Olympics Pennsylvania Be A Fan Torch Run, which kicked off at PNC Park.

Officers and Special Olympics athletes are carrying the “Flame of Hope” across the state. From Tuesday through Thursday, the torch will travel from Pittsburgh to State College.

Throughout the run, more than 500 runners representing more than 50 law enforcement teams will participate and be either accompanied or cheered on by local Special Olympics program athletes.

Over the past nine years, more than $15 million has been raised from law enforcement events in support of 13,000 Pennsylvania athletes. The event also serves as a run in memory of fallen officers from across the state.

Special Olympics Pennsylvania’s annual Summer Games will be held June 6-8 at Penn State University.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

39 PPS schools to learn remotely Tuesday, Wednesday due to high temperatures Graceland headed for foreclosure sale, but Elvis’ granddaughter sues, claiming fraud Red Lobster bankruptcy could impact gift cards, rewards points, Pennsylvania AG says VIDEO: Pittsburgh-area teen went into cardiac arrest after drinking Panera's charged lemonade: lawsuit DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts