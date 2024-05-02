Pitt State Track gear up for the MIAA Outdoor Championships

PITTSBURG, Ks. — The Pitt State Track and Field program has cemented themselves as a powerhouse program. Now the Gorillas turn their attention to the MIAA Outdoor Championships.

The men’s team has won the last three MIAA Outdoor Championships and the women have won the last two. The defending MIAA champions returned just about every athlete and reloaded in every evenT on both sides.

There’s been a lot of success in the outdoor season with a handful of athletes being awarded athlete of the week.

Rutledge says that the transition from indoor to outdoor for the women’s team has been spectacular, but the men still have some things to work on. However, he did mention that both teams are ready to compete.

Kyle Rutledge said, “Well, I think we’re very ready. Our kids do a great job of getting ready for the conference championship and what we gear for going into this time of the year. But our kids look good. They feel good mentally, and physically. So we’re excited about this weekend. I mean, it’s conference weekend. There’s no better weekend. And right now our kids are excited.”

The MIAA Outdoor Championship meet will be held at the campus of Northwest Missouri State at Bearcat Stadium. Events will begin on Friday, May 3rd at 2 p.m. and go through Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.