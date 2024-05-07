Pitt State Softball Earns #1 Seed in Central Region Tournament

PITTSBURG, KS — Earlier this morning, the Pitt State Softball team found out they have earned the #1 seed in the Central Region of the 2024 NCAA Division II Softball Tournament.

The Gorillas held a selection show where they watched as they were announced as the top seed.

They will be the hosts of the tournament which starts on Thursday.

Pitt State (51-6) will make its fifth appearance in the NCAA Division II National Tournament (1993-95, 2017), the Gorillas’ first berth since 2017.

This marks the first time in program history Pitt State has been selected as a host site for NCAA postseason play.

Pitt State will face 8-seeded Southern Arkansas and the other teams in the bracket are 4-seeded Augustana (SD) and 5-seeded Oklahoma Baptist.

The Gorillas beat both Augustana and Oklahoma Baptist earlier this season in non-conference play.

We caught up with the Gorillas who expressed what it means for them to be hosting in front of the community of Pittsburg.

Redshirt Junior Kadyn Trochim said, “It means everything. You know, we have worked really hard for this in the fall and the spring, and it’s been a lot of fun so far”.

Sophomore Heather Arnett said, “It was our ultimate goal. You know, we made goals at the beginning of the year and going to a regional and making a regional was one of them. It wasn’t an option not to go to one for our team”.

Head Coach Jenny Fuller said, “I’m just super proud of our players. You know, it’s taken a lot of hard work to get to where we are and they earned this. They’ve had a great season so far and their body of work speaks for itself. So I just can’t wait to get going and I’m super excited to host”.

Pitt State will face #8 Southern Arkansas on Thursday (May 9) at 5:30 p.m.

