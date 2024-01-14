PITT 8 PREVIEW: Bulldogs readying for Pitt 8 title repeat

Jan. 13—The Bulldogs are ready to defend their title.

Savanna will be facing the field at the 2024 Pitt 8 Conference Tournament next week, returning as defending champions — and coach Matt Murdaugh said his team takes pride in their defensive play.

"As of late, we've really hung our hat on defense," he said. "We play hard, we play pretty physical all the time. I think our defense is going to be able to keep us in ballgames."

Murdaugh said the team lost two starters, but have had young guys stepping up as they've taken wins over teams such as Coalgate and fellow conference members Stuart, Indianola, and Haileyville.

The Bulldogs have won 26 Pitt 8 Conference titles, the most of any school. They also return as last year's champions after defeating Stuart. This season, the Bulldogs will open up 2024 Pitt 8 Tournament play against Haileyville.

Murdaugh knows his team is going to give him everything they've got, and thinks they're going to have a good shot against the competition from tipoff to the final horn.

"I think we're a pretty tough out," he said. "I think we're going to be okay before it's all said and done."