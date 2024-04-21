Pitcher for York Revolution dies in traffic accident, reports say

(WHTM)– The York Revolution are mourning the loss of a teammate, and former MLB prospect, who died after a reported accident.

York Revolution said in a post on social media that pitcher and former Houston Astros prospect Ronny Garcia died Friday night. He was 24 years old.

The Houston Astros also posted a statement on social media saying, “We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Astros prospect, Ronny Garcia. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

Garcia and his father were reportedly in a traffic accident in the Dominican Republic and they both died, according to Sports Illustrated.

Garcia was recently signed by the York Revolution in February and spent time on the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, who also wrote a statement on social media following his death.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Ronny Garcia. Ronny spent parts of three seasons with Fayetteville, always carrying a smile around the ballpark,” the team wrote. “He was a talented pitcher and a beloved teammate. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.”

In his career in the minors, Garcia had an ERA of 3.42 with nine wins and managed to get 200 strikeouts in 186 innings pitched.

