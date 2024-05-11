Pirates Preview: The Paul Skenes Era Begins

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell 7-2 in the opening game of their weekend series with the Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Jared Jones delivered another quality start and the newly-recalled Nick Gonzales provided some early offense but it was overall another bad night at the plate for the offense.

The Pirates (17-22) will look to even their series with the Cubs (23-16) as top pitching prospect Paul Skenes makes his much-anticipated MLB debut.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PHOTOS: Northern Lights spotted in Western Pennsylvania Pittsburgh families among those who go hungry after tens of thousands stolen in SNAP benefits in Pa. Man accused of crashing through Pittsburgh Marathon set up charged in similar incident last year VIDEO: Allegheny County fugitive accused of leading police on chase arrested in Florida DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts