Pirates’ offense struggles again in loss to Giants

This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

It was the same song and dance for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Jared Jones struggled at times but kept the team in the game.

Unfortunately for the Pirates, the offense continued to struggle, managing five hits in a 3-2 loss.

The Pirates scored three times in the 10th inning of Saturday’s 4-3 win but managed a total of two through the series’ other 27 innings.

Click here to read more from PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Allegheny County library card holders can get free admission to over a dozen attractions this summer Candace Parker, 3-time WNBA champion, 2-time MVP, announces retirement Jeremy Renner, crew of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ visit Kennywood Park VIDEO: Family, friends remember former Clairton football star 5 years after his murder DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts