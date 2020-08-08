Pirates' Phillip Evans stretchered off field after scary collision with teammate

Mark Townsend
Yahoo Sports Contributor
Pirates infielder Phillip Evans was stretchered off the field Saturday after a collision with teammate Gregory Polanco. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Phillip Evans was taken off the field on a stretcher during Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers after being involved in a scary collision with right fielder Gregory Polanco.

Evans and Polanco were chasing a sixth-inning fly ball off the bat of Miguel Cabrera when the collision occurred. Evans was running into foul territory with his back to the infield while Polanco was racing in at full speed. It appeared Evans was struck in the face by Polanco’s forearm or elbow. It also appeared he was temporarily knocked unconscious.

Pirates players immediately called for assistance. Pittsburgh’s head athletic trainer then quickly called for a cart and a stretcher. Evans was stabilized with a neck brace before being carted off the field.

Evans has quickly endeared himself to Pirates fans. He entered Saturday hitting .378/.452/.514 over his first 10 games. He hit the first home run of his MLB career on Friday night.

The 27-year-old infielder also appeared in 34 games with the New York Mets between 2017-18.

We’ll have more on his condition when it becomes available.

More from Yahoo Sports: