Pirates' Phillip Evans stretchered off field after scary collision with teammate

Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Phillip Evans was taken off the field on a stretcher during Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers after being involved in a scary collision with right fielder Gregory Polanco.

Evans and Polanco were chasing a sixth-inning fly ball off the bat of Miguel Cabrera when the collision occurred. Evans was running into foul territory with his back to the infield while Polanco was racing in at full speed. It appeared Evans was struck in the face by Polanco’s forearm or elbow. It also appeared he was temporarily knocked unconscious.

Pirates players immediately called for assistance. Pittsburgh’s head athletic trainer then quickly called for a cart and a stretcher. Evans was stabilized with a neck brace before being carted off the field.

Scary moment here in the 6th as Phillip Evans is taken off the field on a stretcher following a collision in foul territory.



We will keep you updated as we receive any information. — Pirates (@Pirates) August 8, 2020

Evans has quickly endeared himself to Pirates fans. He entered Saturday hitting .378/.452/.514 over his first 10 games. He hit the first home run of his MLB career on Friday night.

Forget the team, would be a major bummer on a personal level if Evans is seriously hurt. Journeyman who was finally getting a real chance and was playing great. First career dinger last night, just thinking back to the joy he showed after it. Hope he's ok. — Brian McElhinny (@rtjr) August 8, 2020

The 27-year-old infielder also appeared in 34 games with the New York Mets between 2017-18.

We’ll have more on his condition when it becomes available.

