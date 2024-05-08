Pirates blow lead in 6th inning, fall 5-4 to Angels

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates briefly built a two-run lead in the fifth only to fall back behind in the top of the sixth and were edged out 5-4 by the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon at PNC Park.

The Pirates (17-21) had gone 18 straight innings without scoring a run before putting up a four-spot in the fifth inning.

Trailing by a pair, the Pirates loaded the bases with two outs against Angels starter José Soriano for Oneil Cruz.

Click here to read the full story from Pittsburgh Baseball Now.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

PNC working to resolve duplicate debit transactions in customer accounts Stormy Daniels brings up Ben Roethlisberger during Donald Trump hush money trial Bear drags man’s body from car after fatal accident, police say VIDEO: Irwin church looking to identify 2 teens who allegedly tampered with organ, sound system DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts