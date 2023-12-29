A Pinstripe Bowl victory is big for Rutgers football: ‘Definitely something positive to build off of’

BRONX, N.Y. — Since becoming bowl-eligible in mid-October, Greg Schiano had spoken a lot about progress being seen as a mile-marker for his program. The Rutgers football head coach sees Thursday’s win in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl in much the same way.

For Schiano, the 31-24 win over Miami is a sign of progress. But for a program that was used to getting to bowl games – and winning them – in Schiano’s first stint with the program, the Pinstripe Bowl was another step forward.

With the win, Rutgers is now 7-6 (3-5 Big Ten) on the season. It is the most wins for Rutgers since 2014.

It was also their first bowl win since that season as well.

“Miami is one of those programs that whether they’re there right this second, I don’t know, it’s not my place to judge that, but they’re a traditional blue blood program. We had an opportunity to win a game against them today,” Schiano said following the game. “We’re not there yet, no. But this is a big mile marker because I think we do a good job in bowl games. I learned from the best. Coach Paterno (former Penn State head coach Joe Paterno) was the best at preparing his teams for bowl games. You just look at his record. We do it the same way. We work really hard when we work, and when we don’t, it’s a lot of fun. “You develop. You have fun. You learn a lot. We learned a lot in this trip together. Then to win, that’s what makes it special. Thrilled.”

It was the first bowl for Rutgers since the return of Schiano in 2020. It also marks an important mile marker for the program in terms of who they beat.

Miami, as Schiano noted, is one of those programs that has been among the best in college football over the past four decades. Since 1983, they have five national championships.

Running back Kyle Monangai, named the MVP of the game following 163 rushing yards and a touchdown, sees the bowl victory as a big step forward for a program that defied expectations this season.

“The win today I think is a huge impact. Being able to go 7-6, that’s not the goal we set for ourselves in the beginning of the season, but to finish over .500 is a big step for this program,” Monangai said. “To win the last game of the season is definitely something positive to build off going into the offseason.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire