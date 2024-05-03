Advertisement

Pine Grove's Meeks, Tupelo Christian's Whitlock voted Athletes of the Week

BRAD LOCKE, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Pine Grove’s Lizzie Meeks and Tupelo Christian’s Kaden Whitlock have been voted Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.

Meeks, a senior pitcher, allowed just two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out 17 batters in a two-game Class 1A playoff series win against Hickory Flat. At the plate, she was 4 for 7 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Meeks won the Female Athlete of the Week poll with 37.5% of the vote, edging out Saltillo’s A.K. Willingham and Smithville’s Hallie Benson.

Whitlock, a senior outfielder, went 6 for 10 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and four stolen bases in the Eagles’ three-game 1A playoff series loss versus West Union. He received 42.5% of the vote in the Male Athlete of the Week poll, beating out Hamilton’s J.D. Whitaker and Oxford’s Brady Stinnett.