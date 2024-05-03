Pine Grove's Meeks, Tupelo Christian's Whitlock voted Athletes of the Week

Pine Grove’s Lizzie Meeks and Tupelo Christian’s Kaden Whitlock have been voted Daily Journal Athletes of the Week.

Meeks, a senior pitcher, allowed just two runs (one earned) on five hits and struck out 17 batters in a two-game Class 1A playoff series win against Hickory Flat. At the plate, she was 4 for 7 with a double, a home run and six RBIs.

Meeks won the Female Athlete of the Week poll with 37.5% of the vote, edging out Saltillo’s A.K. Willingham and Smithville’s Hallie Benson.

Whitlock, a senior outfielder, went 6 for 10 with a double, a home run, four runs scored and four stolen bases in the Eagles’ three-game 1A playoff series loss versus West Union. He received 42.5% of the vote in the Male Athlete of the Week poll, beating out Hamilton’s J.D. Whitaker and Oxford’s Brady Stinnett.