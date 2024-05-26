Pictured: Man City celebrate title success with open-top bus parade under threatening skies

Erling Haaland fires champagne into the throngs of Manchester City fans - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City’s league-winning squad joined thousands of fans in the city centre on Sunday night to shake off the hangover from their 2-1 FA Cup final defeat to Man Utd the night before.

Despite the Wembley loss tempering the mood, crowds were extensive, with thousands lining the streets through Deansgate and beyond.

City were forced to wait until late in the evening after the Greater Manchester Run took place on the same day, and under threatening skies the atmosphere could not compete with their trophy parade 12 months earlier when they were celebrating the treble.

Pep Guardiola moved to ease immediate memories of Saturday’s loss to United by telling the gathered crowds: “We’ll be back next season – the FA Cup, we’ll take it.

“Even myself, I couldn’t expect to stay here eight years but everything goes well. Step by step we are here. It looks routine but it’s not routine.”

But when asked if he would “please stay forever”, the 53-year-old could only laugh.

Pep Guardiola puffs on a cigar at the front of the bus - Getty Images/Ben Roberts

City’s player of the season Phil Foden echoed his manager’s sentiment that he and his team-mates wanted to win even more next term.

“It’s been a special season,” the England star said. “Obviously (four in a row) is something nobody else has done before. It’s an unbelievable feeling.

“There is a hunger inside me to win trophies and the other players want to win as well. We’re delighted with this season but next season we want to go again and win more.”

Confetti is released overhead - Getty Images/Jess Hornby

Erling Haaland made a foul-mouthed start to his own interview before saying he “can’t complain” after a season which brought a second straight Premier League Golden Boot, having scored 27 in the league and 38 in all competitions.

“It’s been lovely again and a fourth in a row, it’s amazing this club,” the Norwegian said. “I’m so proud of everybody and happy.

“There have been many good moments but when we knew we were going to win the league, I have to say (that was the best one).

“The support home and away has been unbelievable. I’m proud. What can I say?”

Haaland pops another bottle of champagne - PA/Bradley Collyer

The Norwegian striker holds on tight to the Premier League trophy - PA/Owen Humphreys

Jack Grealish was notably more restrained in his title celebrations than he had been last year, when he ripped off his shirt to lap up adoring crowds from atop the same bus.

Jack Grealish is more restrained than this time last year - Getty Images/Ben Roberts

Instead, it was club captain Kyle Walker who grabbed the microphone this time, setting off fans on renditions of “City’s won four in a row.”

City fans line the streets through Deansgate and beyond - PA/Martin Rickett

Scaffolding is used to get the best vantage points - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Bernardo Silva also suggested memories of the United defeat were not weighing too heavily on the players as they look back instead at another record-breaking season. “It’s incredible, it’s special, it’s never been done before,” he said of the team’s fourth straight title. “It’s time to celebrate now with our people. We were looking forward to it and now is the time.

“It’s special for me individually of course, but what we are doing as a team it just goes beyond any expectation anyone has and I think that at the end of the day is the thing I’m most proud of.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.