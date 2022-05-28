Picture: Miesha Tate says she’s ‘the lightest I have ever walked around’ before UFC flyweight debut

Miesha Tate’s first cut down to the UFC women’s flyweight division appears to be right on track.

Tate, a former UFC and Strikeforce titleholder at bantamweight, will drop down to 125 pounds for the first time in her storied career this summer when she meets Lauren Murphy at UFC 276.

“Cupcake” has fought as high as 145 pounds in the past, but she hopes her trip to a new weight class will do wonders and potentially lead to an opportunity to join Amanda Nunes as the only females in UFC history to win belts in multiple divisions.

First things first, though: Tate (19-8 MMA, 6-5 UFC) must get through Murphy (15-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC). And by all appearances, she’s not skipping any steps to set herself up for victory. According to Tate, her weight-loss program is going well, and she’s currently the lightest she’s “ever walked around in my adult life.”

Check out the image below (via Twitter):

I am officially the lightest I have ever walked around in my adult life! Flyweights are you ready for some cake? 💪🏼🧁💋#UFC276 #Flyweight #FitnessFriday #FlexFriday #FitGirl pic.twitter.com/7bRdvSNgiq — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) May 27, 2022

UFC 276 takes place July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

Tate, 35, returned from a nearly five-year retirement in July 2021. She won her comeback fight against Marion Reneau but then lost a main event to Ketlen Vieira at UFC Fight Night 198 in November.

The defeat prompted Tate’s decision to change divisions. She was originally booked to fight Murphy in May, but then she landed a spot on the cast of “Celebrity Big Brother” and went on to win the reality series.