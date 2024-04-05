Photos: Take an inside look at NC State men’s and women’s teams before the Final Four

N.C. State’s men’s and women’s basketball teams are making history by playing in the NCAA Tournaments’ Final Four in the same year.

News & Observer photojournalist Ethan Hyman is in Phoenix with the men’s team while Kaitlin McKeown is documenting the action in Cleveland.

The No. 3-seeded women play first with a game against No. 1 South Carolina Friday at 7 p.m.

The No. 11 men play Saturday against No. 1 Purdue at 6:09 p.m.

Go behind the scenes with Hyman and McKeown as they prepare for their games.

Drew Murphy, center, son of strength and conditioning coach Pat Murphy, along with N.C. State’s Kam Woods (2) and KJ Keatts (13) hang out during an availability in the N.C. State locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

N.C. State’s Kam Woods (2), Ben Middlebrooks (34), Ernest Ross (24) and Jordan Snell (22) watch a video during an availability in the N.C. State locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

N.C. State’s DJ Horne, left, DJ Burns Jr. and assistant coach Levi Watkins walk past a Purdue poster as they head to the Wolfpack locker room before an availability at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. talks to the media during an availability in the N.C. State locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. is surrounded by the media during an availability in the N.C. State locker room at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

N.C. State’s DJ Horne waits to be interviewed by Westwood One at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Thursday, April 4, 2024. The Wolfpack will face Purdue in the Final Four on Saturday.

N.C. State’s Aziaha James and Saniya Rivers smile while answering a question about head coach Wes Moore’s singing abilities during a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State’s Mimi Collins answers questions from media in the locker room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore smiles as Aziaha James answers a question during a press conference at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State’s Laci Steele and Lizzy Williamson laugh while answering questions from media in the locker room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State’s Maddie Cox smiles while answering questions from media in the locker room at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State’s Maddie Cox runs a drill during practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State’s Aziaha James puts up a shot during practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State’s Saniya Rivers puts up a shot during practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

N.C. State head coach Wes Moore gives instructions during practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Wolfpack will face South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark puts up a shot during practice at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Thursday, April 4, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. The Hawkeyes will face UConn in the Final Four on Friday.

