Photos: Chargers defeat rival Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium

The AFC West is looking like the best division in football with the emergence of the Broncos and the undefeated Raiders, who are off to their first 3-0 start since 2002, the last season they reached the Super Bowl. Las Vegas is sure to have plenty of fan support when it visits SoFi Stadium — the Raiders have more history in Los Angeles than the Chargers, who moved there in 2017. Although both teams have been impressive early, their games have been close — two of the Raiders' wins were in overtime, while Justin Herbert has directed two winning fourth-quarter drives for the Chargers.
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy left in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers after injuring his left elbow. Catcher Will Smith fielded a bunt by Jace Peterson and fired to Muncy. Peterson arrived at the same time, when Muncy had his left-handed glove in front of the runner.
Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers came into their showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders after a signature win on the road at Kansas City. In front of a prime-time audience on Monday night, the Chargers showed they are indeed for real. Herbert threw for three touchdowns, Austin Ekeler rushed for a career-high 117 yards and scored twice as the Chargers knocked the Raiders from the unbeaten ranks with a 28-14 victory.
After five films in which he starred as Ian Fleming's secret agent James Bond, Daniel Craig is saying goodbye to the character with the release of "No Time to Die." Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz talks with Craig about playing 007, letting go, and who might follow him in the role.
After managing just 51 yards of offense in the first half, the Las Vegas Raiders have put together consecutive touchdown drives to get back into Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Darren Waller hauled in a 3-yard touchdown pass over Chargers defensive back Nasir Adderley to trim the Chargers lead to 21-14 late [more]