PHOTOS: Cavs fans pumped for Game 3 against Celtics

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Being a Cleveland Cavaliers fan means believing in the underdogs. And on Thursday, this team — plagued by injuries and naysayers during the regular season — beat the No. 1 seeded Boston Celtics in Game 2 of Round 2 of the playoffs.

Saturday night, Cleveland fans poured into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to cheer on their favorite basketball team.

Young and old, people brought the energy to the space.

Win or lose it’s all about believing in this crew and this city. The Browns’ Myles Garrett was even in the house rallying the troops.

