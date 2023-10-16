PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 117-115 preseason loss to Hornets

The Oklahoma City Thunder elected to use their 117-115 preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to let their depth play heavy minutes.

Before the game, the Thunder ruled out their entire starting lineup with rest. This allowed several bench players to play significant minutes against the Hornets — who played a more traditional regular-season lineup.

Jaylin Williams led the way for the Thunder in their close loss. In his first preseason start, he had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Aaron Wiggins also had 16 points.

Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s two-point preseason loss to the Hornets.

Oct 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann (23) brings the ball up court against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 15: Aaron Wiggins #21 of the Oklahoma City Thunder shoots a layup over R.J. Hunter #2 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of their game at Spectrum Center on October 15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Oct 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford talks to guard LaMelo Ball (1) as the Hornets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault calls a play as his team plays against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 15: Tre Mann #23 of the Oklahoma City Thunder looks to drive past LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of his game at Spectrum Center on October 15, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

