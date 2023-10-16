PHOTOS: Best images from Thunder’s 117-115 preseason loss to Hornets
The Oklahoma City Thunder elected to use their 117-115 preseason loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday to let their depth play heavy minutes.
Before the game, the Thunder ruled out their entire starting lineup with rest. This allowed several bench players to play significant minutes against the Hornets — who played a more traditional regular-season lineup.
Jaylin Williams led the way for the Thunder in their close loss. In his first preseason start, he had 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Aaron Wiggins also had 16 points.
Let’s look at some of the best photos from the Thunder’s two-point preseason loss to the Hornets.