Phoenix Suns' Valley Suns G League team name 'unoriginal' and 'confusing' fans say

jeremy cluff, arizona republic
The Phoenix Suns announced details of their new G League team at a news conference on Wednesday at ASU's Mullett Arena, which will serve as the home court for the team.

But one detail of the new team has left many fans scratching their heads — and it is a big detail.

The team's name.

Social media had some strong reaction to the unveiling of the name of the Suns' G League team, the "Valley Suns," with many wondering why the Suns chose that name when it could have opted for so many others.

The Suns had an online contest to name the G League team and revealed that Valley Suns was a popular choice in the contest among fans. More than 12,000 submissions came in for the name.

Still, not everyone was digging the Valley Suns name.

How social media reacted to Phoenix Suns' G League name:

What would have you preferred the Suns to name their G League team?

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns' Valley Suns G League team name reaction: 'Unoriginal'