Phoenix Suns' Valley Suns G League team name 'unoriginal' and 'confusing' fans say

The Phoenix Suns announced details of their new G League team at a news conference on Wednesday at ASU's Mullett Arena, which will serve as the home court for the team.

But one detail of the new team has left many fans scratching their heads — and it is a big detail.

The team's name.

Social media had some strong reaction to the unveiling of the name of the Suns' G League team, the "Valley Suns," with many wondering why the Suns chose that name when it could have opted for so many others.

The Suns had an online contest to name the G League team and revealed that Valley Suns was a popular choice in the contest among fans. More than 12,000 submissions came in for the name.

Still, not everyone was digging the Valley Suns name.

More: Phoenix Suns name G League team 'Valley Suns,' will play home games at ASU's Mullett Arena

How social media reacted to Phoenix Suns' G League name:

L name — Rohan ☀️ (@Rohan1x) May 22, 2024

Boring!!! — Bryan T (@BryanTank) May 22, 2024

No but they could have come up with something better lol this is basically NAZ Suns — Bryan T (@BryanTank) May 22, 2024

Well, that name's not confusing... 😐 — AZcomm ® (@AZcomm) May 22, 2024

What was the point of a naming contest when you were just gonna recycle the same name as the last team? — Matthew (@theazsportsguy) May 22, 2024

Y'all really saw how much everyone disliked the name Northern Arizona Suns and then did this? 😂😂😂 — Marc ✡︎ (@MGonGivItToYa) May 22, 2024

That’s the best name they could think of💀💀 — Emily lonsdale (@elonsdale05) May 22, 2024

Why even have a naming contest if you aren’t gonna take the fan’s input, unoriginal and not differentiated from our main team — Cogs (@CogsAZ) May 22, 2024

Really! “The Valley” phrase belongs to the Phoenix Suns and why name them Suns at all? So confusing haha — Jdave (@Jdavedavey) May 22, 2024

You couldn't come up with a better name? There is no hope for this team. — pblackaz (@pblack29) May 22, 2024

What would have you preferred the Suns to name their G League team?

More: Ranking NBA arenas from oldest to newest: Madison Square Garden to Chase Center

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns' Valley Suns G League team name reaction: 'Unoriginal'