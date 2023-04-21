Phoenix Suns fans vent after Game 3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers blacked out on NBA TV

The NBA schedule said that the Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers game on Thursday night was on NBA TV and Bally Sports Arizona in Phoenix.

Except when Suns fans in Phoenix went to watch the game, they discovered that it was blacked out on NBA TV in Phoenix, leaving Bally Sports Arizona as the lone viewing option for Game 3 of the series.

And leaving a lot of NBA and Suns fans very upset.

They took to social media to vent their frustrations about not being able to watch the NBA Playoffs game (a game that the Suns won, 129-124, to take a 2-1 lead in the series).

And they were definitely frustrated …

An NBA TV blackout left a lot of Suns fans in the dark for Game 3 of the NBA Playoffs series against the Clippers.

Is the @suns PLAYOFF game seriously only on Bally’s?!? @NBATV blackout?!? 😡 — Katy Yanez 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@KatyYanez_AZ) April 21, 2023

@YouTubeTV How is it that I cannot watch the Suns v Clippers game on NBA TV tonight? Stating its blackout in my area and I live in Phoenix. WTF? THE GAME IS IN LA!?!?! — David Meyer (@Meyerhaus71) April 21, 2023

From Google Support:

You're correct there's a viewing restrictions or blackout for this game

It's available on Bally Sports however we don't have this channel with YouTube TV



So nationally televised PLAYOFF GAME is not available on a major platform like YouTube TV.



What a waste — David Meyer (@Meyerhaus71) April 21, 2023

BLACKOUT for Suns-Clippers game. Greedy bastards. NBA, Bally Sports.



And you get away with it! So sick of professional sports! All they care about is $$$$.



Let’s not taint college sports any more than it already is. — Joel Dasenko (@j_dasenko) April 21, 2023

Can’t even watch Clippers-Suns on NBATV because of “regional blackout”… yet it’s not being broadcasted on any other channel. Okay. — kyler (@kyweezybeeitch) April 21, 2023

Can't watch so I guess I'll stop being a fan. Playoff blackout? So dumb — nc (@azjayhawk77) April 21, 2023

My eyes are on a different game in Phoenix… thanks for the blackout Suns… oh the irony of your own name — Tom Kauffman (@kurdog) April 21, 2023

Screw @NBATV. Playoff game that is sold out and you black out the two local markets of the two teams that are playing in it. You all deserve to get bent. @Suns @LAClippers @NBA terrible terrible terrible. Inexcusable. Ridiculous. #blackout #nbatv #NBA — Erik Olson (@erik_w_olson) April 21, 2023

Hey @nba how do you let bankrupt RSNs blackout playoff games? #Suns — Ray Telles (@RayTellesPIO) April 21, 2023

Here’s my apology to the @NBA, @Suns for not being enough of a fan to drive to Los Angeles tonight.

You only did what you had to do. A local broadcast blackout in Phoenix just makes sense.

I’ll do better next time. — Brian Bowman (@DBrianBowman) April 21, 2023

How in the hell do you blackout an @Suns playoff game in Arizona? I’m just one customer so I know you don’t care but I’m out. pic.twitter.com/pIMeEX5unk — davidr236 (@davidr236) April 21, 2023

The Suns vs. Clippers games can be heard on the radio on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM in Phoenix.

