Phoenix Suns fans slam Monty Williams for playing Landry Shamet in loss to Denver Nuggets

There appears to be a growing contingent of Phoenix Suns fans that just can't understand why coach Monty Williams continues to play Landry Shamet in the NBA Playoffs.

That contingent was very loud on social media after the Suns' 125-107 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Saturday night at Ball Arena in Denver.

Shamet played 14 minutes for the Suns and made his lone field goal attempt, a 3-pointer. But the Suns were outscored by the Nuggets by 15 points when he was on the floor, the most of any bench player for Phoenix.

Williams insistence to continue going back to Shamet, when Terrence Ross, T.J. Warren and others continue to ride the bench, has many Suns fans scratching their heads, and it has many of them upset.

They sounded off on Twitter after Phoenix's loss Saturday night.

More: Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton blasted for lack of effort vs. Denver Nuggets: 'Inexcusable'

More: Denver Nuggets rout Phoenix Suns in Game 1 of NBA Playoffs series

Monty out thinking this again...



How does Landry Shamet get minutes? How are the rotations this out of whack? — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) April 30, 2023

Shamet averaging 11 minutes/game, 1.4 ppg, 21.4%.

It's absolute crazy what Monty sees here. https://t.co/CcZ853Egn1 — Chuck Harris (@chuckh3) April 30, 2023

Just puzzling what Monty Williams has done with his rotation. If Cam Payne is healthy, he has to play. Using Shamet over him is just self-destruction. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 30, 2023

Troubling loss for the Suns. Too many plays Ayton stood around on defense. Only 5 first half 3s as a team?!? I don't get going Shamet over Ross, Payne or Warren. Will we eventually see KD at the 5 in non-Jokic minutes? Nuggets didn't even need a big Jokic game to dominate. Scary. pic.twitter.com/YaANOfOLmm — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 30, 2023

Even last series Damion Lee was outplaying Shamet. But the genius head coach Monty Williams was still making Shamet the first sub off the bench. Despite always resorting to Lee in the 2nd half of games.



He is never going to not play Shamet. — 5 Fouls Book (@PrimeDBook) April 30, 2023

Stonehenge…Loch Ness…Landry Shamet minutes.



These are the things I can not explain. — Saul Bookman (@Saul_Bookman) April 30, 2023

Monty benched Bismack Biyombo after a bad half despite playing a great series against the Clippers but Shamet can continue to get minutes unquestioned despite being bad for 2 whole years straight and playing terrible in this game ?



I mean what message does that send ? — Playoff RB (@RyB_311) April 30, 2023

Landry Shamet played 11 minutes in the first half and was a team-worst -13.



Monty Williams is great at motivating his players and giving them confidence. Shamet has received plenty of chances, but it is just not working out.



Suns need to get him out of their rotation. — Trevor Booth (@TrevorMBooth) April 30, 2023

L Samet leading the team, in a negative plus minus, at -12. Monty is a GARBAGE coach! pic.twitter.com/L9su63tq7l — Saltiest Az Sports Fan 🌵☀️ (@Salty_AZ_) April 30, 2023

Not his fault Monty keeps playing him... https://t.co/SBiJxEo8XO — Suns Uniform Tracker (@SunsUniTracker) April 30, 2023

Cam Payne and Terrence Ross became the white flag guys and Warren can’t even play in a surrender situation



Monty is just pulling names out of a hat for playing time — Okogimus (@Coximus) April 30, 2023

Monty benched BIZZY for bad play but Landry never does get the bad end of the stick — ᴱᵛᵃⁿ 🫥 (@OfficialEvanAZ) April 30, 2023

Landry Shamet after Monty Williams subs him into his 122nd straight game pic.twitter.com/9x9lG438Tb — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) April 30, 2023

Monty gotta be a loss away from getting a text from Mat Ishbia ordering him to stop playing Landry Shamet — z (@ZakMarcinNBA) April 30, 2023

Monty giving Landry Shamet his 1003836382288th chance at being a productive player pic.twitter.com/HXwQHEwOnk — z (@ZakMarcinNBA) April 30, 2023

Ok, but seriously, what does Monty think Shamet does well? Murray is cooking him — Jordan Go-Kart⚜️ (@J_Kartch) April 30, 2023

Does Landry Shamet deserve to still be a part of the Suns' playoff rotation?

Story continues

Suns fans are not happy about Monty Williams' decision to continue playing Landry Shamet in the NBA Playoffs.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns fans slam Monty Williams for playing Landry Shamet again