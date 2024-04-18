Phoenix Mercury unveil Rebel Edition uniform, WNBA's first ever matching court

The Phoenix Mercury has had a busy week starting with Monday's WNBA draft, and made several additional marks in WNBA history since then.

On Thursday, Nike and the Mercury revealed the team's new Rebel Edition uniform and the league's first-ever alternate Rebel matching court for the 2024 season.

The court design matching the Phoenix Mercury's 2024 season Nike Rebel Edition uniform.

On Wednesday, the Mercury introduced the league's first-ever rotating left shoulder badge for the team's uniform starting with the women-led natural food company Partake. That's part of the team's multiyear patch deal with venture capital firm Cleveland Avenue. Plus, the Mercury will have their own new practice facility as part of the 123,000 square-foot Player 15 Group campus and the team owner Ishbia's $100,000,000 million project, which was unveiled on April 4.

“This uniform and court are dedicated to our fans and to the Valley itself for helping to bring our 28-year franchise to this watershed moment in women’s sports,” Mercury president Vince Kozar said.

Diana Taurasi in Phoenix Mercury's 2024 season Nike Rebel Edition uniform

“Led by Mat Ishbia, our organization is committed to pushing WNBA investment to new heights, and becoming the first team to develop a second court specifically designed for an alternate uniform – something that has become the standard in the NBA – is another example of that commitment.”

The Rebel Edition uniform features a pixelated sunset gradient along the side panels of the jersey and shorts, across the base of the shorts and on the trim of the collar. That design pays homage to Arizona’s signature vibrant skies, celebrates the rich history of Valley basketball, and the Mercury’s X-factor fan base. The team had the league's second-highest average attendance in 2023, despite having the league's worst record 9-31.

The pixelated sunset gradient design on the jersey and shorts' side panels is similar to the Phoenix Suns' 2020-21 City Edition black uniform, which had "The Valley" inscribed across the chest.

There will be the large “PHX” script across the Mercury jersey chest, the X highlighted in orange, which is dedicated to the X-Factor. The first "PHX" Rebel iteration was launched by Nike in 2021.

This upcoming season's Rebel Edition will join the Heroine (white) and Explorer (purple and orange gradient) as Phoenix’s three uniforms, and will start wearing the new Rebel uniform in their May 25 game against the Dallas Wings at Footprint Center.

Side view of the Phoenix Mercury's 2024 season Nike Rebel Edition uniform.

The Mercury's season begins against the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces on May 14.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Mercury unveil Rebel Edition uniform, matching court