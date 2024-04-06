When will Phillies wear City Connect jerseys in 2024 MLB season?

The Phillies have officially added the City Connect jerseys to their rotation for the 2024 MLB season.

They will be worn 12 times throughout the year for Friday night home games at Citizens Bank Park. They are as follows:

April 12 vs. Pirates @ 6:40 PM

April 19 vs. White Sox @ 6:40 PM

May 3 vs. Giants @ 6:40 PM

May 17 vs. Nationals @ 6:40 PM

May 31 vs. Cardinals @ 6:40 PM

June 21 vs. Diamondbacks @ 6:40 PM

June 28 vs. Marlins @ 6:40 PM

July 12 vs. Athletics @ 6:40 PM

July 26 vs. Guardians @ 6:40 PM

August 16 vs. Nationals @ 6:40 PM

August 30 vs. Braves @ 6:40 PM

September 13 vs. Mets @ 6:40 PM

