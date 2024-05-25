Phillies' Bryce Harper ejected after striking out in first inning against Rockies

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia star Bryce Harper was ejected after striking out in the first inning of the Phillies' game at the Colorado Rockies on Friday night.

Harper struck out on a 0-2 curveball from Ty Blach, dropped his bat and threw his helmet. The two-time NL MVP said something to plate umpire Brian Walsh and immediately was ejected.

Harper and Phillies manager Rob Thomson argued to no avail following Harper's 21st big league ejection. Harper had called a timeout after taking a borderline 0-1 sinker that appeared to be low and inside.

Harper is hitting .279 with 12 homers, 37 RBIs and a .929 OPS.

Third baseman Alec Bohm moved to first in place of Harper, left fielder Whit Merrifield switched to third and Johan Rojas entered in center and Cristian Pache moved from center to left.

___

