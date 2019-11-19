Philip Rivers' attempt at run blocking goes even worse then expected

Don't add blocking to the list of Philip Rivers' football talents. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is known for a number of things. Having some pretty good seasons. A number of memeable faces. Procreating.

He is not known for run-blocking, though that might be about to change for all the wrong reasons after a certain play during the Chargers’ Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Driving toward the red zone during the second quarter, the Chargers got a little tricky and called for a double hand-off in which Rivers gave the ball to Melvin Gordon, who tossed the ball to Austin Ekeler running in the opposite direction.

The trickery gave Ekeler a wide-open part of the field to run, and Rivers as a lead blocker. Let’s just say Rivers didn’t add much to the run, beyond physical comedy.

Rivers was ready to throw a block 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/8ehFxQtaJq — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 19, 2019

Clearly, Rivers thought he had Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas lined up for high-impact block, not knowing Ekeler was cutting to the right. And then Rivers just lost control of his momentum and hit the deck.

Fortunately for the Chargers, Rivers escaped injury and Lucas didn’t even manage to take down Ekeler. The play would go down as an 18-yard gain, and set up the Chargers for a field goal after the offense sputtered out at the goal line.

More from Yahoo Sports: