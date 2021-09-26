Philadelphia vs Dallas prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Philadelphia vs Dallas How To Watch

Date: Monday, September 27

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Philadelphia (1-1), Dallas (1-1)

Philadelphia vs Dallas Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Will Win

Jalen Hurts is good.

He needs to be far more consistent, the accuracy isn’t there, and he has to do a better job of closing out drives with points, but he showed in the loss to San Francisco just how dangerous he can be on the move.

The Dallas defense has been destroyed over the first two weeks, first by Tom Brady and last week by Justin Herbert. Hurts isn’t either one of those two as a passer, but he and Miles Sanders should get on the move enough to add a better rushing element than Dallas has seen so far.

The Eagles aren’t beating themselves – no turnovers in the first two games – and when Hurts is throwing, the big plays are there. However …

Why Dallas Will Win

Both Atlanta and San Francisco were able to run on the Philly D. Here comes Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

They’re both fast, Pollard is turning into a big play option, and they’re able to take the heat off of Dak Prescott. The passing attack was almost enough to beat Tampa Bay, but last week the 198 rushing yards got it done against the Chargers.

The Eagles only allowed 3.1 yards per carry against San Francisco, but even with their own running game working they couldn’t control the game. The Niners had the ball for almost 35 minutes, and Dallas could end up grinding this out a bit more than expected.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s the Zeke game.

Story continues

Pollard might be the rage in the free agent fantasy world over the last week, and Dak’s home return will be a big deal, the Cowboy offense will lean on 21 to control the game.

The more Dallas can make Hurts press through the air, the better.

Philadelphia vs Dallas Prediction, Line

Dallas 27, Philadelphia 24

Line: Dallas -3.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

