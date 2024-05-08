Philadelphia Phillies fans enthusiastic as season off to strong start

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies win streak came to an end Wednesday afternoon as the team lost 5-3 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite the loss there is a lot of excitement among Phillies fans right now.

"From last year where we struggled early on, to this year starting off and being ahead of the Braves currently, I think everyone is really excited," says fan Bryant Dembrosky.

"Starting to be what we expected it to be last year. Deep all the way through, starters all the way down to the bullpen and the back end of our batters are starting to hit really well," says Roland Woolfork.

"It looks like they are playing together as a team, obviously the best team in baseball, best pitching," says Warren McLaughlin.

Strong play the fans love to see.

"Just even being from Philly we have to represent always. Like there’s no other team, everybody is blurred out, Go Phillies," says Elise Wright.

"They are hitting, they’re pitching, like they are playing very well. Winning kind of cures all ails," says Matt Holland.

Which is why on a Wednesday at 1 p.m., the tailgates have the same energy, with bottles popping, corn hole bags flying and, of course, the passionate and unique fans Philly sports has to offer.

The city is just hoping this hot start can continue and there be an even hotter finish to the season.

"World Series for sure. If the Eagles can’t do it, the Phillies are going to have to," says Lindsey Wisch.

Richard McQueen says, "I feel like we got a big shot again because last year, they let us down, but the fighting Phils man."