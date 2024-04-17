Philadelphia native partaking in the Summer Olympics hopes to get the gold in para judo

(WHTM)– We are 100 days from the Summer Olympics in Paris and dozens of athletes getting ready to compete in the games were in New York City this week.

Including Philadelphian Liana Mutia, who is hoping to participate in the para judo “Totally blind” category.

She’s currently second in qualifying. Mutia competed in the Tokyo Olympics and is a medal contender after taking bronze in back world competitions.

“So when I fight it’s basically just all in autopilot really but also my modus operandi is based on TDD, Test Driven Development, where I’m basically every single match,” Mutia said. “I won, it six months ago. I won a year ago. Everything’s all planned out.”

Also Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was announced to the team USA basketball team.

