Philadelphia named a top US city for sports and fitness fans

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is known as a sports city, but now it's being recognized for its health and wellness too!

A recent study by loveholidays provided the "ultimate ranking" of top holiday hotspots for sports and fitness enthusiasts in the United States and Europe.

Coming in at No. 20, Philadelphia rounded out the best cities in the U.S.

Rankings were based on the number of parks, fitness centers, activities, sports camps, stadiums, tennis courts and franchised leagues.

Las Vegas topped the list as Washington D.C. came in a close second.