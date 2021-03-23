Report: Philadelphia Eagles reach one-year deal with QB Joe Flacco

The Philadelphia Eagles landed a veteran quarterback to backup Jalen Hurts on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles and Joe Flacco agreed to a deal on Tuesday, his agent said. The one-year deal is reportedly worth $3.5 million.

The #Eagles have signed QB Joe Flacco, per his agent @JLSports3 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 23, 2021

Flacco, 36, appeared in five games last season for the New York Jets, and threw for 864 yards and six touchdowns. Flacco was on a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Jets.

The former Super Bowl MVP spent the first 11 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens, where he racked up more than 5,600 yards and threw 212 touchdowns. He was benched in favor of Lamar Jackson during the 2018 season, and then spent the next year in Denver before landing in New York.

Flacco will almost certainly back up Hurts in Philadelphia. The Eagles benched Carson Wentz during last season in order to switch to rookie and former Alabama star Jalen Hurts. Wentz was then traded to the Indianapolis Colts last month.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

More from Yahoo Sports: