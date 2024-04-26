Philadelphia Eagles select Cooper DeJean 40th overall

With the 40th pick in the 2024 NFL draft the Philadelphia Eagles have selected Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean. After surprisingly falling out of the first round of the draft, DeJean finally hears his name called on day 2.

DeJean was as dynamic of a player college football has to offer. As a first starter in 2022 he intercepted five passes, and led the country with three pick-sixes.

Opponents feared throwing his way in 2023, DeJean was still able to intercept two passes and locked down in coverage. He didn’t allow a single touchdown, and was equally as impactful as a special teams player.

DeJean joins a team two years removed from a Super Bowl appearance, needing help in the secondary.

